5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb Thackeray

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023

South superstar Rajinikanth recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

During their meet, he was seen greeting Adityanath by touching his feet

While the pictures went viral within no time, this is not the first time that an actor was seen touching a politician's feet

Amitabh Bachchan was quite close to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the two shared immense mutual respect

Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan was seen touching West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's feet after she dropped him off at the Kolkata airport

Sanjay Dutt was seen touching BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's feet out of love and respect at an event in 2022

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his respectful ways around seniors, touched BJP MP Hema Malini's feet at an awards show

Thanks For Reading!

WATCH: Superstar Rajinikanth Touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet Post-Special Jailer Screening
Find out More