5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb Thackeray

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
South superstar Rajinikanth recently met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow
During their meet, he was seen greeting Adityanath by touching his feet
While the pictures went viral within no time, this is not the first time that an actor was seen touching a politician's feet
Amitabh Bachchan was quite close to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the two shared immense mutual respect
Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan was seen touching West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's feet after she dropped him off at the Kolkata airport
Sanjay Dutt was seen touching BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's feet out of love and respect at an event in 2022
Varun Dhawan, who is known for his respectful ways around seniors, touched BJP MP Hema Malini's feet at an awards show
