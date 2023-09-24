5 Landmark K. G. George Films That Redefined The Stature Of Malayalam Cinema

Panchavadi Palam - 1984 - One of George's most acclaimed political satires of all-time in Malayalam cinema, the movie stars Bharat Gopy, Nedumudi Venu, Sreenivasan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Sukumari and Thilakan in key roles. The movie has been hailed by Malayalam cinephiles for its ability to be ahead of time in terms of how socio-political issues can be explored in cinema