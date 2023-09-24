5 Landmark K. G. George Films That Redefined The Stature Of Malayalam Cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
On September 24, 2023, filmmaker K.G. George left for the heavenly abode, braving age related-ailments at an old-age home in Kochi
As per reports, the filmmaker was undergoing treatment for stroke
Known for his noteworthy films such as Vyaamoham, Yavanika, Irakal, Mela, Elavamkodu Desam, Mahanagaram and Adaminte Vaariyellu, George was honoured by the Kerala government in 2015 with J.C. Daniel Award. Let's take a look at five honourable mentions that redefined the stature of Malayalam cinema
Swapnadanam - 1976 - George's debut which fetched him the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award, Swapnadanam was a rare film at its time and age which explored the psychological effects of an ill-fated marriage. The film stars Rani Chandra, Dr. Mohandas, Soman, Mallika and P. K. Venukuttan Nair
Ulkkadal - 1979 - Starring Venu Nagavally and Sobha, Ulkkadal or Oolkatal is inspired from George Onakkoor's novel, which explores campus romance with nuances that were left uncharted back in the late 70s
Yavanika - 1982 - An investigative crime thriller, film critics and journalists note Yavanika as a path-breaker on how George envisioned layered characters in the film by adopting the Rashomon Effect. Winner of three Kerala State Film Awards, the movie stars Nedumudi Venu, Jalaja and Thilakan in pivotal roles
Panchavadi Palam - 1984 - One of George's most acclaimed political satires of all-time in Malayalam cinema, the movie stars Bharat Gopy, Nedumudi Venu, Sreenivasan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Sukumari and Thilakan in key roles. The movie has been hailed by Malayalam cinephiles for its ability to be ahead of time in terms of how socio-political issues can be explored in cinema
Irakal - 1985 - One of the rarest of rare dark films of Malayalam cinema, the film is a psychological thriller that stars K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Thilakan, Sukumaran, Ashokan, and Radha. Exploring the murky themes of how consuming a life of crime can be, Irakal won two Kerala State Film Awards
