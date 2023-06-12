10 Best Replies From Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Session

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently held another #AskSRK session for fans on Twitter. Check out the 10 best responses from the Pathaan actor -
When a fan asked about Jawan Teaser release - “ If I tell you, it won’t be a tease…”
When he was asked if he lives in memories in the past & a way to get rid of them, he said -” I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired…”
On being asked whether he had quite smoking, he replied in his trademark style -"Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!" which indicates he has not.
A fan asked how does he feel about the fan he achieved and no one can: He gave a witty response"No one will ever see the hard work behind that game…that’s what I enjoy."
Three qualities according to SRK, a man should have, to look endearing and appealing -Do good…feel good….and most importantly smell good.
On being asked how he feels as Suhana's The Archies is soon releasing on Netflix, he said- "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually."
When a fan the promotions for Jawan aren't enough - "The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!"
When asked if he played marbles in child hood, he replied with Yes and mentioned 'Gulli danda' as his favourite game.
When asked about his experience working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!
When a fan asked what SRK has that other actors do not. Shah Rukh replied by saying, “Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha”
