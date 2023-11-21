World Television Day: 5 Television Shows Every College Student Should Definitely Watch

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 21, 2023
Kota Factory, India's first black and white television show Kota factory tells the story of students who are stuck for two years in Kota's coaching town in hope to crack IIT exams.
Kota factory on TVFplay is a show about a handful of students preparing for the premier entrance exams for those spots through the coaching centre's based in Kota, Rajasthan.
F.L.A.M.E.S is a show build around early 2000s nostalgia. It's a college love story that will remind you of the days of slam-books, Orkut and FLAMES!
Starring Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala, F.L.A.M.E.S is set in a tuition centre in West Delhi.
Laakhon mein ek S1 depicts the life of the very average JEE aspirants who leaves his home at the age of 15 to pursue a rat race that competitive exams are.
The show is a slice-of-life, coming-of-age drama that portrays the life of three girls studying in male-dominated engineering college. It shows how they navigate the trials and tribulations of career issues through five short episodes.
Campus Diaries follows students of Excel University who going through the transition between teenage and adulthood in their lives while facing a host of other problems. The freedom that a college student experiences after school ends is one of the major highlights that one feels when coming to college
Operation MBBS focuses on the life of first-year medical students, who must navigate through a life of endless studying, cruel seniors, and their own personal issues.
The plot of Hostel Daze centers on four college freshman pals who end up rooming together. The program delves into their daily experiences, triumphs, and tragedies.
Four innocent and defenseless wingmates struggle mightily to survive their first semester in a dorm and form enduring relationships in the process. 'Hostel Daze' portrays the experiences that every Indian hostel resident has, replete with quips, pranks, arguments, and disasters that are a part of living in a dorm.
