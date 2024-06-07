Women Who Won Big In Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Their Educational Qualifications Revealed

By: Siksha M | June 07, 2024
In her political debut with the BJP, Kangana Ranaut saw a massive victory in her first election. She won by over 74,000 votes against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh. The actor-turned-politician has completed her education up to class 12.
Mathura's current Member of Parliament, Hema Malini, has been re-elected. The former actress completed her education up to class 12. In 2012, she was honored with a doctorate by Sir Padampat Singhania University for her significant contribution to Indian cinema.
Aparajita Sarangi, a former bureaucrat and the BJP's primary candidate for the Bhubaneswar constituency, holds a degree in English (Honours) from S.M. College, Bhagalpur University. She successfully passed the Civil Services Exam in 1994 and retired as a civil servant in 2018. She was victorious in the Bhubaneswar seat, surpassing BJD's Manmath Rautray by over 40,000 votes.
Priyanka has made history by becoming the youngest tribal woman to win from an unreserved seat. She won the election from the Chikkodi seat in Karnataka. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi, Karnataka, in 2021.
BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman achieved a significant victory in the Tripura East seat, winning by a margin of nearly 5 lakh votes. She holds a diploma from the Institute of Rural Management Anand and completed her HSLC from the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education in 1990.
BJP's Manju Sharma won the Jaipur seat, holding a postgraduate degree from Rajasthan University. She defeated Pratap Singh Khachariyawas by a margin of 3,31,767 votes.
Daughter of the former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri won the New Delhi seat. This was her debut in the Lok Sabha election. She is a graduate of the University of Warwick and Oxford University.
DK Aruna has won the Mahbubnagar, Telangana Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 4500 votes. Born in 1960, she is a former Minister in Andhra Pradesh and has completed her education up to class 12. She finished her education at RBVR Women's College in Narayanguda, Hyderabad, and also completed her SSC (class 10) at Madapati Hanmanthu Rao Girl High School in Narayanaguda.
Mainpuri's Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav has won the seat with nearly 6 lakh votes in Mainpuri. The 46-year-old holds a B.Com from Lucknow University.