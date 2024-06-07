Women Who Won Big In Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Their Educational Qualifications Revealed

DK Aruna has won the Mahbubnagar, Telangana Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 4500 votes. Born in 1960, she is a former Minister in Andhra Pradesh and has completed her education up to class 12. She finished her education at RBVR Women's College in Narayanguda, Hyderabad, and also completed her SSC (class 10) at Madapati Hanmanthu Rao Girl High School in Narayanaguda.