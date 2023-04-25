UP board results 2023: Interesting stats and facts; check here

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 25, 2023
In UPMSP class 12 results, girls ( 83%) outshined boys ( 69.34%) in pass percentage showing continuing trend of girls performing better than boys in board exams.
In class 10 results also 93.34% girls passed whereas Boys stood at 86.64%.
Pappu Bhartaul, former BJP MLA secured second division in class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology.
In class 10 Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur district tops the exam. She has secured 590 marks out of 600. (98.33%)
Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra has topped in Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with 97.80 per cent marks.
In Class 10th examination, a total of 31,16, 454 students had registered, out of which 28,63,621 appeared in the exam.
In class 12, a total of 27,68,180 students were registered for the exam, out of which 25,71,002 students appeared.
Class 10 Rank 2 holders are Kushagra Pandey from Kanpur and Mishkat Noor from Ayodhya scored 587/600. Rank 3: Krishna Jha, from Mathura, scored 586/500.
In class 12, Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit and Anamika from Etawah share the second rank with a score of 486/500.
In class 10 board result this year, 179 students are there in the top 10 positions.
In class 12 board exam, 253 students are there in the list of top10 position holders.
In class 12 or Inter 25,71,002 had appeared and 19,41,717 were declared successful. The passing percentage of class 12 is 75.52%.
IN class 10th out of the total candidates who appeared in the exam, 25,70, 987 students have been declared pass which is 89.78%.
