UNICEF & Ukrainian Railways open safe space for children at Kyiv; include library, games

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 04, 2023
Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have opened their largest-ever children's safe space at Kyiv’s central railway station.
Twitter @UNICEF_UA
Here youngsters and their parents can rest, play educational games, and receive health care and mental health services.
With a footprint of 700 square metres, the new Spilno Child Spot is the most extensive to date, with other spots having opened in Kharkiv and Lviv.
It has several unique sections – a sports and play area created by the JuniorS Healthy Youth Movement, a football corner by FC Lokomotiv, and a science museum with railway exhibits by the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
"It was important for us not only to create a high-quality children's zone, but also to provide a tangible example of systematic care for all passengers at all stages of their journey,” says Yevhen Lyashchenko, the Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia.
Focusing on the future and the development of a healthy and educated nation, they also have engaged their friends from JuniorS and the Minor Academy of Sciences in the project.
Spilno Spots serve as points of stability for children,” notes UNICEF Ukraine Representative Murat Sahin.
Here, children spend time with their peers playing and learning. The Spilno network is also a platform for integrated services from UNICEF.
"By opening the biggest Spilno Spot in Ukraine in the Kyiv train station, we are giving children from all over Ukraine the opportunity to fulfil their potential and feel safe despite the war. Children who are participating in developmental activities today, will be tomorrow’s leaders for the recovery of Ukraine.” : Murat Sahin
The Spilno Spot at Kyiv’s Central Railway Station is open from 06:00 to 23:00. Professional animators and psychologists from UNICEF will be in attendance.
Children can relax, play and learn in the space, with a large play area for children aged 3–16 years, a library, games and a model of a real high-speed Tarpan train on show, with access to the driver's cab. Private breastfeeding rooms and changing rooms are also available.
