Top Management Colleges in Mumbai as Per NIRF 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 12, 2023

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai with a score of 71.99 is No 1 Business School in the city. It is Ranked 7th in the country.

NITIE

Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), a part of IIT Bombay is No. 2 Management School in Mumbai. Score: 68.11 & All India Rank is 10.

SJMSOM

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research is ranked 20th in India according to NIRF 2023 with a score of 60.91. It is 3rd in Mumbai.

SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai is Ranked 21st in India with a score of 60.84 and 4th in City.

NMIMS

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai this year is Ranked at 45th across country by NIRF with a score of 52.14. It is 5th best in the city.

KJ Somaiya Institute

Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai has a score of 48.21 and Ranked 73rd in country. It is 6th best Business School in the city.

welingkar.org

Thanks For Reading!

Top 10 Architecture Schools in Mumbai as per 2023 Rankings
Find out More