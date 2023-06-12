Top Management Colleges in Mumbai as Per NIRF 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 12, 2023
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai with a score of 71.99 is No 1 Business School in the city. It is Ranked 7th in the country.
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), a part of IIT Bombay is No. 2 Management School in Mumbai. Score: 68.11 & All India Rank is 10.
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research is ranked 20th in India according to NIRF 2023 with a score of 60.91. It is 3rd in Mumbai.
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai is Ranked 21st in India with a score of 60.84 and 4th in City.
KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai this year is Ranked at 45th across country by NIRF with a score of 52.14. It is 5th best in the city.
Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai has a score of 48.21 and Ranked 73rd in country. It is 6th best Business School in the city.
