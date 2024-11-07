Top 6 Universities In India Beyond IITs As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

By: Siksha M | November 07, 2024
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was ranked 62 in Asia. The institute achieved an overall score of 68.4,
University of Delhi (DU) clinched 81st rank in Asia. DU scored 61.9
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ranked 110 in Asia. JNU's score was 55.2 as per the rankings.
Chandigarh University, Mohali secured 120th rank in Asia with an overall score of 52.5
UPES University, Uttarakhand ranked 148 in Asia with 47.5 overall score.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore ranked 150 in Asia and scored 46.4
