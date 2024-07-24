Top 10 U.S. Medical Universities For MBBS (MD) In 2024

By: Siksha M | July 24, 2024
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA - Ranked 1st, Harvard offers a Doctor of Medicine (M.D) program with an overall score of 99.1. The program lasts 4 years, with approximate annual fees of $67,610.
Stanford University, Stanford, CA - Ranked 3rd, Stanford's M.D program has an overall score of 93. The course spans 4 years, with yearly fees around $21,249.
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD - Ranked 4th, Johns Hopkins boasts an overall score of 92. The 4-year M.D program costs approximately $76,200 per year.
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), San Francisco, CA- Ranked 9th, UCSF holds an overall score of 88.6. The M.D course duration is 4 years, with annual fees about $26,277.
Yale University, New Haven, CT - Ranked 10th, Yale has an overall score of 88.4, offering a 4-year M.D program with fees around $47,643 per year.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA - Ranked 11th, MIT scores 88.3 overall. Its 4-year M.D program costs approximately $79,850 per year.
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Los Angeles, CA - Ranked 12th, UCLA's overall score is 88. The M.D program is 4 years long, with yearly fees approximately $11,700.
Columbia University, New York City, NY - Ranked 15th, Columbia achieves an overall score of 87.3. The 4-year M.D course costs about $31,284 per year.
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA- Ranked 16th, Penn's M.D program has an overall score of 97.1. The program lasts 4 years, with annual fees around $76,200.
Duke University, Durham, NC - Ranked 17th, Duke rounds out the top ten with an overall score of 85.2. Its M.D program spans 4 years, costing approximately $63,000 per year.
