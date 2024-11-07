Top 10 Universities In Asia As Per QS World University Rankings 2025

By: Siksha M | November 07, 2024
Rank 1: Peking University, Beijing, China (Mainland) Overall score: 100 Peking has 30 colleges, with 12 departments under it. There are programs under its umbrella that have 93 specialties for undergraduate studies, 2 specialties for second Bachelor's degrees, 199 specialties for Master's candidates, and 173 specialties for Doctoral candidates.
Rank 2: University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR Overall score: 99.7 HKU ranks 26th in the comprehensive ranking of the world's most respected research-led universities.
Rank 3: National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Overall score: 98.9 This international university has 17 faculties and schools spread over three campuses.
Rank 4: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Singapore Overall score: 98.3 Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is a comprehensive university that boasts about 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Rank 5: Fudan University, Shanghai, China (Mainland) Overall score: 97.2 Fudan University, one of the top universities in China, is located in Shanghai. It has four campuses: Handan, Fenglin, Jiangwan, and Zhangjiang.
Rank 6 The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR Score: 96.7 The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is another top-ranked Hong Kong University, best known for its research programs that are solid and also strong in academic performance.
Tsinghua University, Beijing, China (Mainland) Score: 96.3 The institution is academically structured with 20 schools and 57 departments, offering broad subjects - science, engineering, arts, social sciences, and medicine.
Rank 8: Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China (Mainland) Located in the beautiful city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang University is one of the oldest universities in China.
Rank 9: Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea Overall score: 95.4 Yonsei University is among South Korea's top-level institutes that provide undergraduate and graduate programs in broad fields.
Rank 10: City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR Overall score: 95.3 City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has reached the top in Asia, particularly in global engagement.