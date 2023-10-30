Top 10 Universities In Arts & Humanities Across Globe As Per Times Higher Education Ranking 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 30, 2023
Stanford University is the no. 1 University for Arts and Humanities students in the world. It has one of the largest campuses in the US.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private research university based in the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is ranked 2nd in Arts category by the Times Higher Education (THE).
University of Cambridge is the fourth-oldest surviving university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world. It has been ranked at 3rd place.
The University of Oxford is the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world’s second oldest surviving university. It is 4th in list.
Harvard University is the oldest university in the US. It ranks 5th in the list of best Arts Institutions in the world by Times.
With approximately 850 professors and over 6,000 academic and research staff, University College London (UCL) is the 6th best Arts and Humanities colleges around the world.
University of California, Berkeley was founded in 1868. Berkeley faculty have won 19 Nobel prizes, mostly in physics, chemistry and economics. It is 7th in list.
Princeton is one of the oldest universities in the US and is regarded as one of the world’s most illustrious higher education institutions. It is 8th best Arts colleges in the world.
Yale University \, the third-oldest higher education institution in the US is ranked 9th by Times Higher education in the Arts category list.
Columbia is the oldest university in the state of New York and one of the oldest in the US. It is 10th best college in Arts and Humanities.
