Top 10 Toughest Exams In India 2024

By: Aimaan Siddiqui | November 15, 2024
UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE): To join the civil services, candidates must pass the Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Among the most sought-after positions are the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
JEE Advanced: The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to various programs at the IITs, including Engineering, Science, and Architecture.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering: GATE is an entrance exam in India that evaluates knowledge in undergraduate engineering and science subjects, primarily for admission to technical postgraduate programs.
IIM CAT: The test is conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to select candidates for their prestigious postgraduate program.
UPSC NDA: This exam is a national level defence exam that is taken by 12th pass/appearing candidates to join the defence forces of the country.
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test): CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at 24 National Law Universities across India.
Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the CA Exam for candidates aspiring to join the Chartered Accountancy profession in India.
UGC NET: The UGC-NET is an exam that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in universities and colleges across India.
NEET: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental colleges across India.
National Institute of Design (NID) Entrance Exam : The NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) is a national-level exam conducted by the National Institute of Design for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) design programs.
