Top 10 Mass Communications Colleges in Maharashtra Based on 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 25, 2023

Xavier Institute of Communications - [XIC], Mumbai.

Department Of Media & Communication Studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Sophia College for Women, Mumbai. It offers Bachelor's in Mass Media (BMM) course.

Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College). Dept of Mass Media offers BMM – Bachelor of Mass Media.

P.A. Inamdar College of Visual Effects, Design & Arts - [VEDA] Extension Centre, Pune.

Fergusson College's Media and Communication Department offers B.Voc. Courses in Arts, Science, and Commerce.

SVKM's Mithibai College of Arts, Mumbai has Multimedia and Mass Communication Department.

Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Mumbai has Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) course.

Jai Hind College started Bachelor of Arts (Advertising/Journalism) Formerly known as BMM.

R.A Podar College affiliated to the University of Mumbai, situated in Matunga.

