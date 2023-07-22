Top 10 Government Exams For Aspirants In 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 22, 2023
Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP: The Indian Railways conducts the RRB ALP examination to select loco pilots and since the number of seats and vacancies are quite a few, only a handful get selected.
SSC CGL is the Combined Graduate Level exam conducted for filling up officer & assistant-level posts in various ministries and departments of the Central Government. SSC CGL Recruitment Exam is one of the most popular Government Recruitment Exams in the country as Lakhs of aspirants apply for this exam every year.
State Bank of India (SBI) has several job openings throughout the year. SBI offers vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) positions every year to meet the manpower needs of its various branches. Prelims, Mains, and GD/Interview are the three stages of the SBI PO Recruitment Exam.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the vacancy for Probationary officers every year for the candidates aspiring to join the industry. Public Sector Banks take part in the recruitment process for IBPS PO. These are held once every year around September/October and notification of the same is released around August every year.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam or UPSC CSE is a national-level exam and is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country. UPSC is a central committee that holds this exam to recruit candidates for the post of IFS, IAS, IPS, and other groups’ A and B posts.
RRB JE SSE: Indian Railways is the biggest public sector organization in India and also one of the world’s largest employers. It conducts the RRB JE Recruitment for the selection of candidates for the post of Junior Engineer in various departments.
IBPS SO: In 2011, IBPS started the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the selection of personnel in Specialist Officers cadre posts and accepts online applications through its official website. The IBPS SO Exam is conducted every year to select candidates who join the participating public sector banks as Specialist officers.
RBI Grade B: RBI holds an exam to recruit officers into its Manager cadre, also referred to as RBI Grade B officers.
SSC CHSL: SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level ( SSC CHSL ) is a nationwide exam conducted for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistants (PA / SA) in various central government departments and ministries.
IBPS/ SBI Clerk: Both SBI and IBPS started the Common Written Examination (CWE) for recruiting officers and clerks in Indian Banks and accepts online applications through its official website. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam to recruit bank clerks for public sector banks and financial institutions across the country same goes with The SBI.
