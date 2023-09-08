Top 10 Global Universities For Clinical Medicine

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 08, 2023
Duke University situated in North Carolina in US is at 10th position with a subject score of 83.9 and global score of 80.7.
Columbia University is at 9th place is situated in NewYork, US. It has subject score of 84.2 and global score of 86.5.
University of Oxford is at 8th position with subject score of 84.8 and global score of 86.8.
University of Pennsylvania, US has subject score of 85.7 and global score of 84 and is at 7th place.
University of Washington, Seattle is at 6th position with a subject Score of 86.6 and global score of 86.6.
Stanford University in US is at 5th place with a subject score of 87.3 and global score of 95.2.
University of Toronto, Canada is at 4th place, with a subject score of 87.4 and global score of 83.8.
University of California San Francisco, US has a subject score of 87.8 and global score of 83.9 is at 3rd place.
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore (US) is at 2nd position has a subject score 90.4 and global score 84.7.
Harvard University, Cambridge (U.S.) has a perfect subject score of 100 and global score of 100.
