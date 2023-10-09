Top 10 Career Options After MBA

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 09, 2023
Product management is any business is an important process which consists of planning, developing, launching, and managing a product or service.
Investment banking is a great opportunity if you want to earn more. It include certain activities of a financial services company or a corporate division that consist in advisory-based financial transactions on behalf of individuals, corporations, and governments.
Customer relationship manager: The role of the CR Manager is to manage detailed information of the individual customers and assist them with any help required.
HR Manager: Human Resources (HR) managers are responsible for planning and directing a company's administrative functions.
A business operations manager is the jack of all trades. His/her job is to analyze critical factors and formulating a long-term strategy for the company.
Business analyst role is to identify and understands the needs of any business.
Finance consists of portfolio management and protection & investment analysis. you can work in banks, insurance companies, security companies and diverse monetary organizations.
Marketing involves selling ideas and thoughts. A digital marketing team heads the entire marketing operations digitally in a company through search engine marketing, social media marketing, and email marketing.
Management Consultant usually provides insights and guides in the process of managing business and taking it forward.
Brand Manager: The responsibility of a brand manager is to look after a brand's overall marketing disciplines.
