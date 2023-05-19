TN, WB, Kerala class 10 results 2023 declared, check pass %

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 19, 2023
Kerala Class 10 results have been declared. This year the over all pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th is 99.70%.
ANI
This year around 4.19 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Class 10 or SSLC examination.
ANI
Kerala SSLC Results: Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.
ANI
Tamil Nadu declared SSLC or class 10th result 2023. This year, the pass percentage of Class 10 students stands at 91.39 %
ANI
Tamil Nadu 10th exam pass percentage increased by 1.38 percentage points as compared to last year.
ANI
Tamil Nadu private schools recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.38% amongst schools.
ANI
Tamil Nadu Class 11th or Plus One HSC results were also announced today. 90.93% students pass Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One exam.
ANI
90.93% students pass TN Class 11 exams this year.
ANI
Tamil Nadu 11th Result: Girls outshine boys. Girls is 94.36%, and Boys is 86.99%
ANI
TN 11th Result 2023: Tirupur is the district with highest pass percentage 96.38% students passed. Erode district is second with 96.18%
ANI
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik class 10th Result 2023 today. This year the overall pass percentage for WB class 10 students is 86.15 percent.
ANI
WB Madhyamik class 10th Result : This year Devadutta Majhi has topped the Class 10 board examination in the state with 99.57 %.
ANI
WB Madhyamik Result 2023: 118 candidates are in Top 10 list.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!