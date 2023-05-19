TN, WB, Kerala class 10 results 2023 declared, check pass %

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 19, 2023

Kerala Class 10 results have been declared. This year the over all pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th is 99.70%.

ANI

This year around 4.19 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Class 10 or SSLC examination.

ANI

Kerala SSLC Results: Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.

ANI

Tamil Nadu declared SSLC or class 10th result 2023. This year, the pass percentage of Class 10 students stands at 91.39 %

ANI

Tamil Nadu 10th exam pass percentage increased by 1.38 percentage points as compared to last year.

ANI

Tamil Nadu private schools recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.38% amongst schools.

ANI

Tamil Nadu Class 11th or Plus One HSC results were also announced today. 90.93% students pass Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One exam.

ANI

90.93% students pass TN Class 11 exams this year.

ANI

Tamil Nadu 11th Result: Girls outshine boys. Girls is 94.36%, and Boys is 86.99%

ANI

TN 11th Result 2023: Tirupur is the district with highest pass percentage 96.38% students passed. Erode district is second with 96.18%

ANI

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik class 10th Result 2023 today. This year the overall pass percentage for WB class 10 students is 86.15 percent.

ANI

WB Madhyamik class 10th Result : This year Devadutta Majhi has topped the Class 10 board examination in the state with 99.57 %.

ANI

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: 118 candidates are in Top 10 list.

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

ICSE Results 2023 : Meet the national toppers of Class 10 board exams
Find out More