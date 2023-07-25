These Stand-Up Comedians Have Degrees From IITs and IIMs

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 25, 2023
Vipul Goyal did his Engineering from the premiere Institute IIT Bombay.
Biswa Kalyan Rath went to IIT Kharagpur. Biswa graduated in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012.
Prashasti Singh completed her PGDM (Marketing/Marketing Management, General) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.
Piyush Sharma did Civil Engineering from the famous IIT Bombay.
Shridhar Venkataramana- A Stand up comedian popularly known as @iimcomic went to the IIM Bangalore.
Amit Tandon has studied from the IIT Delhi. He did his MBA from the Premiere Institute.
Varun Grover studied civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras (IIT-BHU) Varanasi, graduating in 2003.
Vaibhav Sethia has done B.Arch from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
