These Offbeat Programmes Offered By Mumbai University Are Quite Interesting

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 09, 2023

Five Years Integrated Programme (B.A. and M.A.) degree Course in Russian. This is a Full-Time Course in Russian Language.

Five Year Integrated (B.A. and M.A.) degree Course in German offered by Department of German, MU

Bachelor’s Degree in Library & Information Science (B.L.I.Sc.) is a one year Full Time course.

Bachelor In Heritage Management (B.H.M.) is a 3-year Bachelor's course offered by the MU.

M.A. Programme in Film, Television and New Media Production is 2 Years Full Time course by University of Mumbai.

Post Graduate Diploma in Continuing Education and Management is a One year diploma course.

G-Tech 360 Degrees Certificate Course is one of the unique courses offered by the University.

