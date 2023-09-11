These Five Countries Have Deported Indian Students

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 11, 2023
Though over 7 lakh Indian students went to different countries to pursue higher education, many of them have also faced deportation or immigration issues.
Popular study destinations such as the US, UK, and more have provided study and work opportunities to Indians but at the same time instituted stringent rules regarding their arrival in the country.
United States: Considered the most popular study destination among Indians, the United States has always favoured students from India especially in the field of STEM. Indians, who are at top positions at various tech companies and MNCs in the North American country, have also seen troubles in the country.
Over 21 students, especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were deported from the US over immigration issues, which included financial stability, unsatisfactory interview, and more.
United Kingdom: With Indians making up the largest proportion of foreign students in the UK, it's no surprise that many students failed the immigration test.
An Indian Covid hero, Vimal Pandya, who was thanked by the Queen for his work during the pandemic lost the legal battle after the Home Office deported him on the account of his college being restricted to sponsor international students.
Over 95,000 Indian students' study in Australia as per latest numbers from 2023. Earlier in March, some Australian Universities and vocational course providers instructed their agents to stop processing the application form of students form the two northern states of India, Haryana and Punjab.
Australian officials from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) had warned international education operators about soaring numbers of low-quality applications from specific regions.
Canada which is targeting 900,000 international students in 2023, sees India as a major growth driver. But recent incidents of students from Punjab facing deportation from Canada over fraudulent documents issued to them by a Jalandhar based agent created furore.
More than a thousand students could have been sent back to India but a pending taskforce enquiry by Canadian immigration has put a stop to the process.
Ukraine: Popular among medical students from India, Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia has now opened its doors back again for international students. Indian students, pursuing Medicine or other courses in Ukraine, are at the receiving end of alleged discrimination, abuses, and snarky comments from many Ukrainians as per reports.
This is happening due to India's neutrality over the Russia-Ukraine war but other reports have also suggested that Indians returning or wishing to return to Ukraine will have to check their residency permit validity More than 18,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine prior to the start of its war with Russia.
