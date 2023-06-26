These Celebrities Earned PhDs, Medical, And Other Doctorate Degrees

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 26, 2023
Dr. Shaquille O'Neal, Former professional basketball player earned his doctorate in education from Barry University in 2012, fulfilling a promise he made to his mom that he'd finish college after leaving Louisiana State for the NBA.
Mohan Agashe, Bollywood actor in films like Manthan, Bhumika, Aakrosh has done MBBS, MD Medicine, Psychiatry from B. J. Medical College.
Aditi Govitrikar, a bollywood actress in films like Thammudu, 16 December, Soch has done MBBS (Medicine ) from Grant Medical College. She recently took to instagram to show her Masters' degree in Psychology from Harvard.
George Miller, Australian screenwriter and film director has MBBS (Medicine) degree from University of New South Wales.
Dr. Mayim Bialik, who played neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, earned her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA.
Priyadarshini , Singaporean-Indian playback singer has completed PhD in Film music from the University of Mysore.
Ken Jeong, comedian and actor, starred in and portrayed a doctor on the sitcom Dr. Ken did MD (Medicine) from University of North Carolina at Chapel.
Max Cooper, Electronic music producer completed his PhDin Computational biology from the University of Nottingham.
Meiyang Chang- Bollywood actor, television host and singer has completed BDS (Dental Surgery) from Vokkaligara Sangha Dental College & Hospital.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Author, creator of the fictional character Sherlock Holmes completed MBCM, MD from Medicine University of Edinburgh Medical School.
