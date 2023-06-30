These Are Top 10 Universities In US As Per QS World Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 30, 2023

10. Princeton University, score: 87

9. Yale University New Haven, 87.7

8. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Pasadena, 87.8

7. Cornell University Ithaca, with a score of 89.3

6. University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, 89.4

5. University of Chicago with a score of 90.3

4. University of California, Berkeley, score: 90.4

3. Stanford University, California, score: 98.1

2.Harvard University Massachusetts, score: 98.3

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a score of perfect 100

