These Are Affordable Cities In US For International Students

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 25, 2023

San Diego: The average cost of living in San Diego is around $1400 to $2400 /month.

Pittsburg (Pennsylvania): The average cost of living in Pittsburg is around $1200 to $2000.

Atlanta (Georgia) can cost you around $1200 to $2200/ month.

Dallas in Texas: The city costs around $1000 to $2000/ month.

Houstan, Texas: It can cost around $1000 to $2000 /month.

Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania: The average cost of living here is $800- $1300 /month.

Chicago's monthly living costs range from $1200 to $2400.

Baltimore is a city in Maryland. The average cost of living here is between $1100 to $2000/ month.

