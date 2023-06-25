These Are Affordable Cities In US For International Students

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 25, 2023
San Diego: The average cost of living in San Diego is around $1400 to $2400 /month.
Visit California
Pittsburg (Pennsylvania): The average cost of living in Pittsburg is around $1200 to $2000.
visitpittsburgh.com
Atlanta (Georgia) can cost you around $1200 to $2200/ month.
visit the USA
Dallas in Texas: The city costs around $1000 to $2000/ month.
Texas State Historical Association
Houstan, Texas: It can cost around $1000 to $2000 /month.
visit the USA
Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania: The average cost of living here is $800- $1300 /month.
visitphilly.com
Chicago's monthly living costs range from $1200 to $2400.
visit the USA
Baltimore is a city in Maryland. The average cost of living here is between $1100 to $2000/ month.
visit Baltimore
Thanks For Reading!