These Are 5 Habits Every School Student Must Avoid

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023

Eating Junk Food - Young Children should avoid eating unhealthy food items as it can affect their immune system.

Avoid Screen Time - Having excessive exposure to the screens all day long can result in the eyes of the child being affected.

Not Spending Time With Parents - It is important for the children to spend time and communicate with their parents daily in order to have a healthy home environment.

No Proper Schedule - Not having a proper daily routine can result in the child missing important tasks of the day.

Staying Up Late- Going to be early is important for the children to stay active and fresh throughout the day.

