These Are 5 Habits Every School Student Must Avoid

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 08, 2023
Eating Junk Food - Young Children should avoid eating unhealthy food items as it can affect their immune system.
Freepik
Avoid Screen Time - Having excessive exposure to the screens all day long can result in the eyes of the child being affected.
Freepik
Not Spending Time With Parents - It is important for the children to spend time and communicate with their parents daily in order to have a healthy home environment.
Freepik
No Proper Schedule - Not having a proper daily routine can result in the child missing important tasks of the day.
Freepik
Staying Up Late- Going to be early is important for the children to stay active and fresh throughout the day.
Freepik
Thanks For Reading!