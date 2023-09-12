These 10 Popular College Canteens In Mumbai Serve Yummy Food

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 12, 2023
Jai Hind College in the city best serves Dosas and Sandwiches but Dosas are favourite for many here.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College's masala pav topped with cheese is just wow and worth a try.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
MMK College of Commerce and Economics' stand out food is egg fried rice. The best part about this canteen is anyone can enter and eat.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
Mithibai College of Science and Arts have stalls near the campus which are famous for Pav Bhaji which are one of the best in Mumbai. They also serve Vada pav, dosas which are also good.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
H.R. College of Commerce and Economics has Butterfly Cafe which is best known for its Chinese. You will get variety of Chinese food here.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
Xavier’s College canteen has a lot to offer like Biryani, Dosa, Bhel but Frankie is that one outstanding dish if you are going for the best.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
The canteen of Sophia College is considered to be the largest in the city and it serves chicken fried rice as its special dish.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
IIT Bombay is best known for its achievement in academics but the canteens here serve good, delicious food. Chicken cheese fried Maggi can be tried if you enter the canteen of Hostel – 6.
You Tube
NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies), Vile Parle West campus serves Chole Bhature which are actually tasty. The canteen also serves Pizza and other stuffs.
You Tube: Archana's Kitchen
Thanks For Reading!