These 10 Most Beautiful College Campuses In India Will Amaze You

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 12, 2023
St. Xavier's College is a private, Catholic, autonomous higher education institution run by the Bombay Province of the Society of Jesus in Mumbai.
Facebook- St. Xavier's
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Roorkee is a technical university located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
IIT Roorkee
Somaiya Vidyavihar University is a private university located in the Vidyavihar suburb of Mumbai. It is the second largest campus in the city.
Somaiya Vidyavihar University
Pearl Academy, Jaipur is an approved affiliate institute of RISU, a pioneering government vocational skills university accredited by UGC.
ArchDaily
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is a public, deemed, research university for higher education and research in science, engineering, design, and management. It is located in the southern Indian city of Bangalore.
Wikimedia
Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Kozhikode is an autonomous public business school located in Calicut, Kerala.
emeritus
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar is a public technical university located in Srinagar.
Facebook- NIT Srinagar
Graphic Era Hill University -Bhimtal Campus is located at the Kumaon foothills of the outer Himalayas amidst lush green tree cover.
Facebook- Graphic Era
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is a business school, located in Ahmedabad.
IIIMA
Sikkim Manipal University, formerly Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences, is a private university located in Gangtok, Sikkim.
Facebook- Sikkim Manipal
