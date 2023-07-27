These 10 Films Engineering Students Must Watch In Their College Life

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 27, 2023
The Martian is a 2015 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon. Drew Goddard adapted the screenplay from the 2011 novel The Martian by Andy Weir.
IMDB
The Theory of Everything is a 2014 biographical romantic drama film directed by James Marsh. Set at the University of Cambridge, it details the life of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.
IMDB
3 Idiots is a 2009 Bollywood coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.
IMDB
Udaan is a Bollywood drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane in 2010. The film follows the story of a teen who is forced to live with his oppressive father back home after he is expelled from boarding school.
IMDB
The Social Network is a 2010 American biographical drama film directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich. It portrays the founding of social networking site Facebook.
IMDB
A Beautiful Mind is a 2001 American biographical drama film directed by Ron Howard. Written by Akiva Goldsman, its screenplay was inspired by Sylvia Nasar's 1998 biography of the mathematician John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics.
IMDB
Good Will Hunting is a 1997 American psychological drama film directed by Gus Van Sant, and written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The story is about a man who is genius in mathematics, solves all the difficult mathematical problems.
IMDB
Super 30 is a 2019 biographical drama film. The story revolves around Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, who works his way through challenges towards success before running the Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna.
IMDB
The Imitation Game is a 2014 American period biographical thriller film directed by Morten Tyldum based on the 1983 biography Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges. The film's title quotes the name of the game cryptanalyst Alan Turing proposed for answering the question "Can machines think?"
IMDB
Interstellar is a 2014 epic science fiction film co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. The film is set in a dystopian future where humanity is embroiled in a catastrophic blight and famine, the film follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humankind.
IMDB
Thanks For Reading!