Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 04, 2023
Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta campaign; a cleanliness drive motivated by PM was organised on october 1. IIT Guwahati took part in the campaign.
Students, faculties and other fraternities of the IIT Guwahati took part in the drive to clean India.
IIT Kanpur participated in the Swacch bharat abhiyan on October 1.
IIT Kanpur looked enthusiastic in the "Ek Tareekh- Ek Ghanta" cleanliness drive.
IIM Mumbai undertook cleanliness drive inside it’s campus and surrounding locality, as part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’
The campus participated in Ek Tareekh,Ek Ghanta,Ek Saath" on october 1st.
The University of Delhi celebrated 9 years of Hon’ble PM’s Swachh Bharat Mission by participating in ‘Ek Tarikh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’
The drive was held at North Campus of the Delhi University and Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan was part of it.
Hostels of the University of Allahabad were cleaned under the campaign 'Ek Tarikh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath'
Students, teachers and other staff showed their presence through this cleanliness drive.
IIM Lucknow Noida Campus along with millions across the country conducted a cleanliness drive on 1st October, 2023
The event was held from 10:00 to 11:00 am under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign a Jan Andolan cleanliness drive `Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta' as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
800 participants from IIT Bombay campus joined hands for Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta held under SwacchataHiSeva on Oct 1.
Cleanliness drive at IIT Delhi under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.
IIT Delhi organized multiple activities at 21 locations on the campus to mark the #EkTareekhEkGhanta programme.
IIT Kharagpur: 16 units of NSS went for the campaign in their respective villages & involved village school children.
