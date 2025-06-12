Shubhanshu Shukla Education Qualification: From IISc To A Landmark NASA‑ISRO Mission

By: Sakshi Gupta | June 12, 2025
1. Lucknow Roots: Studied at City Montessori School, Aliganj, where resilience and curiosity were fostered by outstanding teachers from an early age.
2. NDA Admission & Computer Science BSc: Passed NDA exam and graduated in Computer Science BSc from the National Defence Academy in 2005.
3. Indian Air Force Commissioning: Trained at the IAF Academy and commissioned into the Fighter stream in June 2006.
4. Tested Test Pilot: Accumulated more than 2,000 hours of flying time on top-notch aircraft such as Su‑30, MiG‑21, MiG‑29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An‑32.
5. M.Tech from IISc Bangalore: Attended higher studies in Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
6. Selection as ISRO‑NASA Astronaut: Selected in 2019 under ISRO's Gaganyaan astronaut programme; trained both at Russia (Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre) and at ISRO's facility in Bangalore.
7. Training at NASA's Houston Facility: Undertaken extended mission training in Houston in preparation for Axiom-4 to ISS and supporting India's human spaceflight capabilities.
8. Pilot for Axiom Mission 4: To become the pilot for the NASA‑ISRO collaborative Axiom 4 private ISS mission, he will perform microgravity experiments and represent India on the SpaceX Dragon in spring 2025.
