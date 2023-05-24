'School of Lies' starring Nimrat kaur; highlights from trailer launch

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 24, 2023
Disney+ Hotstar brings another thriller, this time, based on true events.
The story revolvs around a 12-year-old boy Shakti, who goes missing from a boarding school.
Things start to spiral out of control when hidden skeletons are discovered in the closet of the hostel.
The web series is starring Nimrat Kaur, who is on a mission to find the missing child.
The series also stars Aamir Bashir as one of the teachers.
The trailer indicates that there is a big coverup being conducted by the school and even the students.
School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills.
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is playing the role of Shakti's mother.
The school staff and the students all seem to be hiding something.
Director Avinash Arun Bhaware said, "School of Lies is the story of a child's loneliness, disconnect and repression.
The eight episode series will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2, 2023.
