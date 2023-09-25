Remembering Indian Space Legend Satish Dhawan On His Birth Anniversary

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 25, 2023
Satish Dhawan; an Indian mathematician and aerospace engineer is regarded as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India. He was born on 25 September 1920 in Srinagar.
He did BA in Mathematics and Physics, from the University of Punjab then in Lahore and MA in English Literature. He completed BE in Mechanical Engineering in 1945. He then did MS in Aeronautical Engineering in1947 from From the University of Minnesota.
He while leading the Indian space research organization (ISRO) devoted substantial efforts towards boundary layer research.
Dhawan had great leadership skills. He picked APJ Abdul Kalam, Roddam Narasimha and UR Rao to lead important projects and they turned out to be successful.
He conducted ground-breaking experiments in various fields, including rural education, remote sensing (using satellites to study Earth), and satellite communications.
His important projects are Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), INSAT, a satellite for telecommunications, and IRS.
As a professor at the Indian Institute of Science, (IISc), Bangalore. He is credited for setting up the first supersonic wind tunnel in India there.
Last Month Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission, became successful to do soft-landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface. Dhawan's instrumental role at ISRO back then also played a role to achieve this feet.
India named its primary spaceport after him. Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, the Spaceport of India, is responsible for providing Launch Base Infrastructure for the Indian Space Programme.
