QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 Indian Universities

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) is top ranked Indian Institute with a score of 51.7. Its overall Ranking is 149th.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi overall Ranking in world is 197th with a score of 46.1.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is Ranked 225th in world with a score of 42.1.
Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur has been Ranked at 271th position with a score of 37.4.
Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur with a score of 36.9 is ranked 278th.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras is at 285th Rank with a score of 36.1.
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is at 364th with a score of 30.3.
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee with a score of 30 is at 369th place.
Delhi University is at 407th position with a score of 27.4
Anna University, Chennai is Ranked 427th with a score of 26.5
