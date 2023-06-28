QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 Indian Universities

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) is top ranked Indian Institute with a score of 51.7. Its overall Ranking is 149th.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi overall Ranking in world is 197th with a score of 46.1.

IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is Ranked 225th in world with a score of 42.1.

IISc

Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur has been Ranked at 271th position with a score of 37.4.

IIT Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur with a score of 36.9 is ranked 278th.

IIT Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is at 285th Rank with a score of 36.1.

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is at 364th with a score of 30.3.

IIT Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee with a score of 30 is at 369th place.

IIT Roorkee

Delhi University is at 407th position with a score of 27.4

Anna University, Chennai is Ranked 427th with a score of 26.5

annauniv.edu

Thanks For Reading!

Times Asia Rankings 2023: Top 10 Indian Universities in List
Find out More