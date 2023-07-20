QS Best Student Cities 2024: These Indian Cities Feature In List

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 20, 2023
Mumbai is the top Indian city that has featured in the QS list for Best Student cities in 2024. Overall its ranking is 118th globally with a score of 54.7.
PTI
Delhi is the second Indian city that has been added to the list, thee city ranks 132nd globally with a score of 49.4
File
Bangalore with a score of 45 is ranked 147th amongst best student cities in the World.
Chennai is ranked 147th with a score of 45 in QS Ranking for best student cities 2024.
