QS Best Student Cities 2024: These Indian Cities Feature In List

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 20, 2023

Mumbai is the top Indian city that has featured in the QS list for Best Student cities in 2024. Overall its ranking is 118th globally with a score of 54.7.

PTI

Delhi is the second Indian city that has been added to the list, thee city ranks 132nd globally with a score of 49.4

File

Bangalore with a score of 45 is ranked 147th amongst best student cities in the World.

Chennai is ranked 147th with a score of 45 in QS Ranking for best student cities 2024.

Twitter

