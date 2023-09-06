President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Awards On Teachers’ Day

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 06, 2023

President Draupadi Murmu Interacted with teachers from various states on a special invitation at at Amrit Udyan.

@rashtrapatibhvn

The President conferred awards to teachers at a function held in Vigyan Bhavan.

@rashtrapatibhvn

President said that elementary education has fundamental importance in anyone's life.

@rashtrapatibhvn

The event was also attended by Minister of Education and other ministries.

@rashtrapatibhvn

The President also said that quality education is fundamental right of every child.

@rashtrapatibhvn

Teachers at Amrit Udyan greeted President with Roses.

@rashtrapatibhvn

Earlier the President paid tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

@rashtrapatibhvn

Teachers across the country attended the event on the special occassion.

@rashtrapatibhvn

