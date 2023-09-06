President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Awards On Teachers’ Day

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 06, 2023
President Draupadi Murmu Interacted with teachers from various states on a special invitation at at Amrit Udyan.
The President conferred awards to teachers at a function held in Vigyan Bhavan.
President said that elementary education has fundamental importance in anyone's life.
The event was also attended by Minister of Education and other ministries.
The President also said that quality education is fundamental right of every child.
Teachers at Amrit Udyan greeted President with Roses.
Earlier the President paid tribute to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Teachers across the country attended the event on the special occassion.
