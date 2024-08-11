Paris Olympics 2024: Top 5 Things Students Should Learn From Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem

By: Siksha M | August 11, 2024
During the Olympics in Paris, Arshad Nadeem created history by taking home the gold in the men's javelin competition. Since then, he has been sincerely appreciated all across the world.
Due to the family's low income, the Olympic champion, who is from Mian Channu, a town in Punjab that is 250 kilometers from Lahore, had to endure a lot of hardship. His journey serves as an inspiration for many.
Here are the top 5 takeaways from his journey, that every student can take inspiration from.
1. Dedication: One must continue working toward their goal in the face of numerous obstacles and setbacks.
2. Hard work: As the adage goes, one must strive for success because it does not happen to them overnight.
3. Practice: It is crucial to continue practicing since it is what makes one perfect.
4. Perseverance: The attitude of not giving up, even in situations where success is delayed.
5. Discipline: In order to achieve your goals, you must develop the habit of exercising discipline.
