NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

By: Ritesh Kumar | June 14, 2025
Registration on MCC Website: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the counselling schedule for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats shortly. Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted separately by the respective state authorities. To participate in NEET UG 2025 counselling, candidates must visit mcc.nic.in.
Choice Filling & Locking: Select your preferred medical/dental colleges and courses. Lock your choices before the deadline to proceed.
Seat Allotment Result: Based on your NEET rank, preferences, category, and seat availability, a seat will be allotted in the first round.
Document Upload: Upload scanned copies of required documents for verification, such as NEET scorecard, admit card, ID proof, and certificates.
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: Pay the counselling fee and seat confirmation charges online to proceed with the admission process.
Reporting to Allotted College: Physically report to the allotted institute with original documents for verification and admission formalities.
Further Rounds (If Needed): If not allotted or satisfied, participate in Round 2, Mop-Up, or Stray Vacancy rounds depending on your status.
Admission Is Based on Merit & Cut-Off: Seat allotment strictly depends on NEET rank, category-wise cut-offs, and seat availability at the time of counselling.
