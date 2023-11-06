NEET UG 2024: Top 10 Career Opportunities After MBBS

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 06, 2023

General Physician: The most pursued profession after completing MBBS is general physicians or specialists. The former's job is to take care of all the general adult diseases.

Freepik

Army Medical Corps (AMC): A special corps or branch under the Indian Army whose job is to give medical services to Defence personnel, serving and veterans, along with their families.

Freepik

Pediatrician: The job of Pediatrics is to provide medical care to infants, children who are acutely or chronically ill. Physical disability or with developmental, social or behavioural issues.

Freepik

ENT Specialists: His/her job is to treat hearing and balance disorders, taste and smell problems, breathing and swallowing issues, head and neck tumours, voice box issues, face.

Freepik

Healthcare Administrators: The role of admin. is to interact with doctors, nurses, surgeons, and technicians. They also direct the operation of healthcare organizations.

Freepik

Epidemiologists are public health workers who investigate patterns and causes of disease and injury.

Freepik

UPSC CMS: Once can appear for Combined Medical Services Examination to join Union government for roles like Junior Scale Post, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer, and General Duty Medical Officer.

UPSC

Medical Researcher is a medical scientist, who studies diseases and conditions to help improve and protect public health.

Freepik

MBA in Medical Management: Students can learn about leadership and management skills which can help them to grow business or take a top role in a multi-specialty hospital.

Freepik

