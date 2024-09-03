Navya Naveli Nanda: Educational Qualifications, Internships & More

By: Siksha M | September 03, 2024
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, has been an entrepreneur since she was 21 years old. She finished her education at Sevenoaks School in London.
Navya then completed her graduation in Digital Technology & UX Design at Fordham University in New York City, USA. She has also done a marketing internship with Facebook for 5 months in California.
Recently, Navya joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGM) MBA. Her course will get completed in the year 2026.
Navya is also the founder and CEO of Aara Health and co-founder of Nimaya Foundation. She also founded a NGO known as Project Naveli when she was 21-years-old.
She is also a famous youtuber ands hosts a talk show on YouTube, 'What the hell Navya' with her mother and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.
