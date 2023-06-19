MU Admission 2023: These Colleges Released Merit Lists For 2023-24 Session

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 19, 2023

Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce

H.R. College of Commerce and Economics

Sophia College for Women

St. Andrew's College of Arts Science and Commerce

Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College)

St. Xavier's College

B. K. Birla College, Kalyan

K. J. Somaiya College Of Arts And Commerce

Ramnarain Ruia College

Jai Hind College

Shankar Narayan College of Arts & Commerce

M.L. Dahanukar College of Commerce

Thakur College of Science and Commerce

