List Of Non-Engineering Jobs That Engineers Can Pursue

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 09, 2023
Technical writers write instruction manuals, operation documents and informative articles about a range of scientific, mechanical or technological topics. An example of this includes writing an instruction manual to help manufacturing laborers assemble new equipment on their own.
Logistics: The job of Logistics Manager is to work for transportation companies, warehouses or manufacturing plants to maintain product storage and deliveries. They communicate with wholesalers or other warehouses to place product orders and schedule delivery times.
Manufacturing managers oversee daily operations in manufacturing plants. They also have a responsibility to hire and train supervisors, assembly line workers and maintenance professionals to uphold efficient operations.
Technical Sales Representative: Technical sales representatives create, explain, and sell products. He/she doesn’t sell products per se, but products that you use in your job. Technical sales involves using your engineering knowledge to win future business.
Technical consultants help organisations to solve their business problems. This could cover anything that might impact on the profitability of an organisation so, if you are interested in the broader world of business, this may be the option for you. As a new graduate, you could expect to work as part of a team, initially focusing on research.
Teaching Jobs: Teaching an engineering related subject enables you to look at the creative aspects of engineering and help students to develop their own problem-solving skills. You can use real-world examples from your degree and any time spent in business to bring technical and scientific concepts to life.
A stock trader is a person who attempts to profit from the purchase and sale of securities such as stock shares. Stock traders can be professionals trading on behalf of a financial company or individuals trading on behalf of themselves. Stock traders participate in the financial markets in various ways.
Cost estimators work with contractors and construction companies to establish the time, money, labor and resources a construction project needs to be successful.
Content creators run blogs, write articles, use social media platforms and produce video content for consumers to enjoy. Content creator jobs help engineers share their knowledge of the engineering profession and fun engineering projects.
Graphic designers: They use creative software programs to design logos, website layouts, infographics, brochures, magazine layouts and other marketing materials.
