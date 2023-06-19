JEE Advanced Results 2023: Check Zone-wise Performance of Candidates

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 19, 2023
IIT Bombay zone has 103 candidates in top 500 Common Rank List (CRL) and 22 in top 100 list.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Delhi zone has 2 candidates in top 10, 20 students in top 100 and 120 in top 500 list of JEE Advanced 2023 results.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Guwahati zone has only 4 candidates in top 500 list and one candidate is able to make into top 100.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Hyderabad zone has 174 candidates in top 500 and 40 in top 100 CRL which is the highest in both the categories. It also has 6 in top 10.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Kanpur has 16 candidates in top 500 CRL and Only 2 in top 100 list.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Kharagpur zone has 37 candidates in top 500 and 5 candidates emerge in top 100 CRL.
ANI-representational pic
IIT Roorkee zone has 46 candidates in top 500 and 10 candidates in top 100 list.
ANI-representational pic
Thanks For Reading!