Interesting Facts About Berry College; Varsity with Largest Campus in World

Berry College is a private liberal arts college in the Mount Berry community adjacent to Rome, Georgia, United States.
The campus consists of more than 27,000 acres of land - including fields, forests, and Lavender Mountain - making it the largest contiguous college campus in the world.
Martha Berry established this college amongst one of several “Berry Schools” that were established to provide poor children in the north Georgia mountains with the opportunity to earn an education.
Berry also approved land purchases in Floyd County as a way to promote the institution’s long-term financial security. By the 1930s the schools owned nearly 30,000 acres and possessed the largest campus of any educational institution.
Designated portions of the varsity are open to the public for hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and other outdoor activities. The campus is also home to a large population of deer (estimates range between 1,500 and 2,500).
Berry College offers Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, and Education Specialist degrees from the four schools making up its academic program.
Berry's Honors Program is an undergraduate program designed to give qualified students a chance to learn in an intellectually challenging environment with their peers and professors.
Martha Berry (in Pic), Berry wanted only rural children to attend her schools; she refused to admit students from urban areas, including nearby Rome. From its inception the Berry program emphasized the regenerative power of work.
Berry College's student work program, called LifeWorks, guarantees every student a job on campus for those interested in participating. The work program is based upon the original idea the school was formed around. The founder, Martha Berry, would educate local children for free if they would work around campus. This continues to help offset the tuition cost to this day.
Berry College has more than 80 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, and two disc golf courses; all are open to the Berry community and to the public. The Victory Lake Campground located in the heart of Berry's campus is available to Berry student use only. Berry offers an intramural program with men, women and co-educational play for many sports.
