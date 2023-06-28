Indian States with Most Universities Featuring in QS Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Institutes in QS rankings 2024: 7

Delhi has 2nd most Universities featuring in the QS list: 5 plus one it is sharing with West Bengal and Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh has 5 Universities in the QS University Rankings 2024.

Punjab has 4 Universities featuring in the QS University Ranking 2024 list.

West Bengal too has 4 Universities in the QS University Rankings List.

Maharashtra has 3 Universities in the list including the highest ranked Indian Institute, IIT Bombay.

Telangana has 3 Universities featuring in the list.

Thanks For Reading!

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 Indian Universities
Find out More