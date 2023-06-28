Indian States with Most Universities Featuring in QS Rankings 2024

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 28, 2023
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Institutes in QS rankings 2024: 7
Delhi has 2nd most Universities featuring in the QS list: 5 plus one it is sharing with West Bengal and Karnataka.
Uttar Pradesh has 5 Universities in the QS University Rankings 2024.
Punjab has 4 Universities featuring in the QS University Ranking 2024 list.
West Bengal too has 4 Universities in the QS University Rankings List.
Maharashtra has 3 Universities in the list including the highest ranked Indian Institute, IIT Bombay.
Telangana has 3 Universities featuring in the list.
