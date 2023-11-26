Include These Important Tips While Making Your Study Time-Table

By: Krisha | FPJ Education Desk | November 26, 2023

Students often find it hard to come up with a study timetable that helps them complete their syllabus as well prepare for the exam in time.

It is important for students to have a proper study schedule in order to achieve their goals.

Here are some tips that students to inculcate while preparing their study routine or time-table.

Divide Subjects - You should see to it that more time is given to your weaker subjects as compared to the ones you ace in.

Segregate - You should assign specific days to specific subjects to make it easy for you to study.

Daily Goals - Having realistic daily goals helps you achieve your target on time.

Homework - Set some time aside for homework and do not include it in your regular study time.

Revision Time - Add some time to your time table to revise what was taught in school in order to learn quick.

