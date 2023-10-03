IIT Bombay Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 03, 2023
October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The day is also marked as the birth anniversary of third PM of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri.
In this process the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay remembered these 2 great leaders of India who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
IIT Bombay
The function was held at 9 Am at P.C. Saxena Auditorium on October 2.
The Institute community took the Swachhata pledge.
The faculty, staff and students of IITB enthralled the audience with musical performances on the occasion.
On this occasion various competition were held at the IIT Bombay.
Faculty member paying tribute to Gandhi and Shastri.
