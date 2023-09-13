IIM Mumbai Offers These Courses In Management

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 13, 2023
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai previously known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai offers Post graduation courses in Management and Industrial engineering.
NITIE
The newly turned IIM is best known for its management courses like MBA.
The Institute is ranked 7th in the latest NIRF Ranking 2023 in the category of management.
The registration for admissions to management courses in various IIMs including Mumbai is going on and today is the last date to register.
Before filling forms candidates should match the eligibility criteria which is any Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks.
IIM Mumbai also offers MBA in Operations & supply chain management for which students should have a full-time Engineering/Technology degree in any branch from a recognized university.
The institute also offers MBA in Sustainability Management for which candidates should have a bachelor’s Degree in any subject.
As per the reports, the highest package last year in the institute stood at Rs. 49 LPA.
