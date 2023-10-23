ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Education Qualification Of Captains

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 23, 2023
Rohit Sharma: The Indian cricket team captain joined the Swami Vivekanand International School in Kandivali (Mumbai) with a scholarship from his coach. He is also the alumnus of Rizvi college of Arts, Science & Commerce in Mumbai.
Babar Azam: As per the reports, the Pakistan cricket team skipper has studied till 8th standard. Although he pursued Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) from the Harvard Business School (US).
Temba Bavuma: The South African captain studied at a Junior School in Newlands, and then went to St David's Marist Inanda. He enrolled for a B.Com Financial Management degree at University of Johannesburg in 2009. However due to hectic cricket schedule he dropped out.
Pat Cummins: The Aussies Skipper attended St Paul's Grammar School in Sydney. Cummins also completed Bachelors of Business in Marketing, Sports Marketing and Public Relations in 2017 from the University of Technology, Sydney.
Hashmatullah Shahidi: The Afghan skipper was born in Logar. His educational qualification is not known.
Jos Buttler: The English Skipper studied at the King's College in Taunton. There he showed glimpse of his talent in cricket. The right handed batsman was prolific run-scorer in school and junior cricket. He was named as Young Wisden School Cricketer of the Year in 2010.
Kane Williamson: The Kiwi skipper went to the Tauranga Boys' College from 2004 to 2008. He was the head boy of his college in the final year. He scored around 40 centuries before he left school.
Scott Edwards: The Dutch captain was born in Tonga. However he grew up in Australia and studied at Emmaus College in Victoria.
Dasun Sanaka: The Sri Lankan Captain was born and educated in Negombo. He is an alumnus of the Maris Stella College in Negombo.
Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangla Skipper completed his school education at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan. He also has a BBA degree from the American International University - Bangladesh.
