Heavy Rains Force These Indian States To Shut Down Schools Tomorrow

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 09, 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has declared tomorrow, July 10, a holiday for all schools due to the significant rainfall. Delhi's public, private, and semi-public schools will not be in session tomorrow.
PTI
All schools falling in Haryana's Gurugram district have been directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th July 2023 in the larger public interest and for the safety and security of the students.
The government has closed all educational institutions, including government schools and colleges, for two days on July 10 and 11, due to excessive rains in some areas of Himachal Pradesh. ICSE, CBSE, and other boards can decide on school closures at their own level.
ANI
Tomorrow all educational institutions, including schools and colleges from Grades 1 through 12, will be closed due to the heavy rainfall in the Gautam Buddha area of Uttar Pradesh.
