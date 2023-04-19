Heatwave: These states in India have shut down schools amid rising temperature; list here

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 19, 2023

1. West Bengal: CM Mamata Bannerjee urged all educational institutions to shut down amid intense heatwave from April 17.

2. Tripura: CM Manik Saha has announced the closure of schools in the state till April 23 due to the bad impact of heatwave on students

3. Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik govt has closed down all schools and anganwadis across state on April 19, 20 with temp touching over 40 degree Celsius

4. Meghalaya: West Garo Hills admin ordered that schools must be closed for three days from Wednesday due to rising temperatures.

