Heatwave: These states in India have shut down schools amid rising temperature; list here

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 19, 2023
1. West Bengal: CM Mamata Bannerjee urged all educational institutions to shut down amid intense heatwave from April 17.
ANI
2. Tripura: CM Manik Saha has announced the closure of schools in the state till April 23 due to the bad impact of heatwave on students
Unsplash
3. Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik govt has closed down all schools and anganwadis across state on April 19, 20 with temp touching over 40 degree Celsius
File
4. Meghalaya: West Garo Hills admin ordered that schools must be closed for three days from Wednesday due to rising temperatures.
File
